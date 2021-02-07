Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRCC. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.13 million, a PE ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 44,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

