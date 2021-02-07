Morgan Stanley Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $26.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OLN. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Olin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Olin has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth $53,645,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 6,731.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,610,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 438,264 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

