Morgan Stanley Increases Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $35.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.06.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sonos has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.19 million. Analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 763,612 shares of company stock worth $16,963,210 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sonos in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 254.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 33.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

