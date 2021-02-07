Morgan Stanley Increases Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $181.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.94.

NYSE ZEN opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.45. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,096.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $55,287.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $162,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,638 shares of company stock worth $16,403,396. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Zendesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

