Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Daimler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DDAIF stock opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $80.63.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

