Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cargotec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CYJBF stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. Cargotec has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment provides cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; straddle and shuttle carriers, terminal tractors, yard cranes, ship-to-shore cranes, reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklift trucks, Navis terminal operating systems, and Bromma spreaders.

