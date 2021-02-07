Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $932,000.00.

MORF opened at $37.98 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morphic by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

