Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 upped their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

NYSE:GD opened at $158.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.