Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Shares of MSI opened at $182.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

