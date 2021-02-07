MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce $37.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.23 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $129.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $130.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $179.45 million, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $181.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MP traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,446. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $40.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

