MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Acquires 576 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

