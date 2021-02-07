MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Acquires Shares of 800 Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

