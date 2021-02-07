MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $56.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.