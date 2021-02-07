MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $153,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $106,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 64.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 72,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,864,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,101,000 after acquiring an additional 117,272 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.37 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $280.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

