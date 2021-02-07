MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Invests $45,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,780,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,265,000 after purchasing an additional 586,231 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 332,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,879,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $113.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

