MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 30.8% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $68,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $220.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.67. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $220.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

