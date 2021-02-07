MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $429.81 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.43.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

