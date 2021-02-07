MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.88

Shares of MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and traded as high as $10.82. MTBC shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 105,879 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on MTBC in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.38.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. Equities research analysts predict that MTBC, Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,550.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,602.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,105 shares of company stock valued at $846,582. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MTBC by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MTBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MTBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of MTBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MTBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC)

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

