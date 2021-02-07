MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.76

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.76 and traded as high as $55.61. MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) shares last traded at $54.18, with a volume of 143,198 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTY. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

