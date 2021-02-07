Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) shot up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as €236.30 ($278.00) and last traded at €235.00 ($276.47). 330,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €230.00 ($270.59).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €236.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €231.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

