Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.91.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 266,166 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

