National Bank Financial Boosts Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $60.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Open Text has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,291,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,561,000 after buying an additional 277,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,686,000 after buying an additional 214,682 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,675,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,249,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after buying an additional 662,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after buying an additional 1,236,644 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

