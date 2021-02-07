National Bank Financial Cuts Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Price Target to C$76.00

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$82.00 to C$76.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$106.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$81.20.

Get Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) alerts:

Shares of L opened at C$62.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$21.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12 month low of C$59.01 and a 12 month high of C$77.00.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$15.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 4.8616155 earnings per share for the current year.

About Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.