National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.65. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.65-3.95 EPS.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $42.21. 427,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,848. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

