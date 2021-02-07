National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

NGG opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. National Grid has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 63.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 888.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in National Grid by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

