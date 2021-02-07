National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.36.

NYSE:NSA opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

