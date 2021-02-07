National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get National Vision alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,666,000 after purchasing an additional 409,934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 48.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 909,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after purchasing an additional 296,505 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,404,000 after purchasing an additional 161,275 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,036,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares during the period.

EYE stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,227.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.