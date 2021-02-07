Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.31.

NAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NAV stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.12.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $134,672,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $7,697,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $48,942,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,601,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,329,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

