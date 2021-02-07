NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Shares Gap Down to $268.00

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $268.00, but opened at $261.00. NCC Group plc (NCC.L) shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 718,441 shares trading hands.

NCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered NCC Group plc (NCC.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

Get NCC Group plc (NCC.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £750.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 257.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. NCC Group plc (NCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) Company Profile (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.