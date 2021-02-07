Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nemetschek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Commerzbank raised Nemetschek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Nemetschek from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $69.94 and a 1-year high of $73.27.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

