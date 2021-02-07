Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.72 ($72.61).

NEM opened at €59.35 ($69.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. Nemetschek SE has a 12 month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.01.

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

