NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.41 Million

Brokerages expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to post sales of $67.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.90 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $103.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $370.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $369.67 million to $371.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $301.43 million, with estimates ranging from $293.21 million to $312.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 574,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,470. The company has a market capitalization of $588.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.