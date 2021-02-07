Neutrino Dollar Price Tops $1.01 (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00089873 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000181 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00287092 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00024732 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009280 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

