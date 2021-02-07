New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) Shares Down 0.7%

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 5,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 41,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21.

About New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA)

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

