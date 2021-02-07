New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. New Relic updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.49–0.45 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.45-0.49) EPS.

New Relic stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

In other New Relic news, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

