New Residential Investment (NRZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NRZ stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

