New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 800 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Nabors Industries worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Nabors Industries by 48.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 132.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 70.3% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 58,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBR opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $569.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

