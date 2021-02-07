New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of TRI Pointe Group worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

