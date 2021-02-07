New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,300 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $109.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $196.43.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $271.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

