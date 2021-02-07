New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $538.61 million, a P/E ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 1.10. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.22 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

