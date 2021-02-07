New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in American Vanguard by 189.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $82,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $38,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,050.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVD opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.10 million. On average, analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

