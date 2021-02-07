Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $480.03 Million

Analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post $480.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $469.40 million to $499.70 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $632.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of NMRK opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

