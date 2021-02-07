News (NASDAQ:NWS) Issues Earnings Results

News (NASDAQ:NWS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. News has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $21.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

