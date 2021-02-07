Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.96

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.96 and last traded at $129.49, with a volume of 7183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.62.

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. B. Riley raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $452,593.10. Insiders have sold a total of 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,222,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 115,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

