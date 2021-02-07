NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

NXTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.62. 203,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,629. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $347.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of -0.40. NextCure has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NextCure by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

