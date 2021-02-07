NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.66. 5,028,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 2,764,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $342.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.82.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $82,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 26.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

