Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 543.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,060 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,783 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,707,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,230,450. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDE. Roth Capital cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Shares of CDE opened at $9.44 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.