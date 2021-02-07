Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $82.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,631 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,490 in the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAMP. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

