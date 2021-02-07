Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000.

Several analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $135.91 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $136.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

