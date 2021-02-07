Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $438,000 in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,784,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 53.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 538,404 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,836.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,750 shares of company stock worth $1,952,413. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 3.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

